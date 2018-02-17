Lebron James, Kevin Durant Hit Back At Laura Ingraham’s “Shut Up And Dribble” Jab

Fox News host Laura Ingraham turned heads this week after she made a pointed comment towards LeBron James and Kevin Durant after comments they made in a recent interview regarding President Donald Trump. After catching hell after her “shut up and dribble” jab at the NBA superstars, the pair responded back in kind.

Ingraham, who hosts Fox’s The Ingraham Angle, took a portion of James and Durant’s comments from an interview the pair did with Cari Champion on the Uninterrupted network, insulting James’ intelligence and both men by saying that should simply focus on being athletes and not offer political commentary. Twitter gave Ingraham a piece of their minds since the remarks made on Thursday, but James and Durant’s responses came later.

On Instagram, James posted an image that read “I Am More Than An Athlete” with the caption, “#wewillnotshutupanddribble,” a clear response to what was said during the Fox News broadcast. According to USA Today sports writer Sam Amick, the image is a sign at the Los Angeles offices of Uninterrupted.

How’s this for fitting, considering the Kevin Durant-LeBron James discussion that sparked all this was an @uninterrupted production? This is what you see when you walk into their office in LA. https://t.co/5K8VJa4V32 pic.twitter.com/o3CyLKBBUZ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 17, 2018

During NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Durant was a bit more pointed after speaking exclusively with USA Today.

“It’s just sad to see people who think that way. It’s weird. It’s not even a place where we should be as humans,” Durant told the outlet. “To me, it was racist.”

Durant was working with NBA Cares in Culver City, California giving back to the Baby2Baby organization. You know, doing more than shutting up and dribbling.

