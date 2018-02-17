Kanye West Goes Ghost Again From Instagram After Valentine’s Day Flood

Kanye West doesn’t live out his life on social media like his wife Kim Kardashian, so it was a shock to fans to see the Chicago superstar on Instagram this past Valentine’s Day. And just like that, West deleted his Instagram account after the loving flood of messages to his better half.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), West revived his Instagram account with a note to his wife, then proceeded to go on an hours-long flood of celebrity couple posts before ending the dozens of photos with a pair of photos of he and Kardashian using the caption “Kimye” as coined by the tabloids.

Knowing West, there might have been an artistic concept behind the reactivation and deletion, and it certainly feels like it was part of a larger moment that wasn’t expressed. For her part, Kardashian kept it simple with a loving note to her husband that remains active today.

Photo: Getty