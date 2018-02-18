WATCH: ‘Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1’ Trailer [VIDEO]

The Air Jordan 1 Banned has become a mythical shoe. An upstart NBA player by the name of Michael Jordan gets told that the red and black colorway of his new Nike signature shoe is a no go, and a legend is born.

Los York Entertainment has just announced Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, a feature doc that dissects the cultural impact and influence of the Air Jordan 1.

Written & directed by Dexton Deboree the film features a who’s who of influencers and sneakerheads giving their insight, including Spike Lee, DJ Khaled, Chuck D, DJ Clark Kent, Lena Waithe, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and of course, Michael Jordan himself.

Touted as telling the “true story of the original Air Jordan,” the film will be available exclusively through iTunes and premiere on July 13, 2018. Until then, peep the trailer below.

Learn more here www.unbanthelegend.com/#trailer

Photo: Jordan Brand