Maxwell Shoots His Shot For Danai Gurira aka Okoye From ‘Black Panther’

Danai Gurira is absolutely stellar in Black Panther where she portrays Dora Milaje leader Okoye. One person smitten with the actress is Maxwell, who basically shot his shot at the actress.

Reports Page Six:

Maxwell walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of the movie at MoMA and told Page Six, “The woman I would want to wine and dine from the film is Danai Gurira, but she might be taken. I used to watch her on ‘The Walking Dead,’ so I do have a bit of an obsession with her — and we share the same barber, by the way, so it could actually work out.”

Gurira shaved her head to star in the movie.

When asked about women with that look, Maxwell said, “I don’t care. I just love women.”

Considering the reactions to Gurira performance on the Internets, Maxwell is going to have to get in line.

'Wakanda Week' culminated with the South African premiere of #BlackPanther. This has been an incredible journey we won't soon forget! Thank you ALL for the outpouring of love and support! #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/FMOJWDdmQ2 — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) February 17, 2018

Photo: WENN.com