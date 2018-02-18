LeBron James Says He “Will Not Shut Up And Dribble” [VIDEO]

Earlier this week LeBron James and Kevin Durant angered a far-right wing Trumpian when he criticized Donald Trump’s role in fanning the flames of racism since taking office.

Looking to cover for her cult leader, Fox News host, Laura Ingraham took to her show and called for the basketball superstars to “shut up and dribble” because as far as Trumpians are concerned Black athletes sole purpose in life is to entertain them at their leisure.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have since clapped back at the hateful host and yesterday (Feb. 17) the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise star expounded even further on the matter during his media availability saying “I will not just shut up and dribble. I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important.”

He added, “We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society. I mean too much to the youth. I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.”

Respect.

Surprisingly enough Donald Trump himself hasn’t responded to the NBA superstar’s criticism. In the past, Trump has pounced on the opportunity to “fight back” whenever famous people of color call him out for his numerous presidential “missteps” and overall idiocy. The weekend isn’t over though so don’t be surprised if he goes on a tweet storm aimed at LBJ and KD.

As for that host, she claims she’s not racist.

“If pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they’re called out for insulting politicians,” reads part of Ingraham’s statement. “There was no racial intent in my remarks – false, defamatory charges of racism are a transparent attempt to immunize entertainment and sports elites from scrutiny and criticism.”

Yeah, okay. Peep LeBron’s classy answer below.