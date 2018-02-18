Kanye West & Kid Cudi Made Surprise Performances at adidas’ 747 Warehouse St

adidas 747 Warehouse was clearly the spot to be at in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star weekend. Throughout its runs, besides that celebrity basketball game, a number of surprise performers fell through, including Kid Cudi and Kanye West yesterday (Feb. 17).

Billed as a “pinnacle basketball experience,” the 747 Warehouse St. space embodied the belief that basketball is more than a game. Besides an archive, panels, a basketball court designed by Pharrell Williams, exclusive sneaker drops, and customization spots, there were live musical performances.

While performances by Pusha 2, N.E.R.D., 21 Savage, Stormzy and more were touted, Yeezy and Cudder were surprise additions to the bill.

See footage of their time on stage below.

I recorded the whole performance 😊 Ye + Cudi #747WarehouseSt pic.twitter.com/iSPy8hhFyM — J (@theplugatc) February 18, 2018

Soooo happy Kanye showed up and performed 😭 #747WarehouseSt pic.twitter.com/a8XkzseI3t — Arlette (@_arlettem) February 18, 2018

Photo: Getty

