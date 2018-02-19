Fergie’s National Anthem Singing Was So Trash NBA Players Could Barely Hide It

Someone at the NBA came up with the bright idea of having Fergie sing the national anthem. By the sound of her rendition at yesterday (Feb. 18) NBA All-Star game, that was a complete and total fail.

It started off sounding like a Jazz rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, and it got worse from there.

The former Black Eyed Pea’s singer’s notes were consistently off, and everyone knew it. It was so suspect you could tell the NBA players wanted to laugh, but held their composure out of respect, barely.

Peep the performance, and the reactions, below and on the flip.

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/1887xdKW2M — Athlete Tweets™ (@AthleteTweetsO) February 19, 2018

Actual gif of my face watching the #FergieNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/esoA7lDWon — Carey Elizabeth (@itsmeclawry) February 19, 2018

I don't know why y'all are hating on the rendition of #fergienationalanthem she's so 3008 and her notes were so two thousand and late. — Chase Hakes (@chasehakes1) February 19, 2018

Everyone who saw Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/WljjSDVezZ — girl posts (@girlposts) February 19, 2018

fergie to the national anthem pic.twitter.com/YfehFLCvQG — adam (@brokeangeI) February 19, 2018

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »