Fergie’s National Anthem Singing Was So Trash NBA Players Could Barely Hide It

Someone at the NBA came up with the bright idea of having Fergie sing the national anthem. By the sound of her rendition at yesterday (Feb. 18) NBA All-Star game, that was a complete and total fail.
It started off sounding like a Jazz rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, and it got worse from there.
The former Black Eyed Pea’s singer’s notes were consistently off, and everyone knew it. It was so suspect you could tell the NBA players wanted to laugh, but held their composure out of respect, barely.
Peep the performance, and the reactions, below and on the flip.
