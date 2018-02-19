Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Goes Sneaker Shopping [VIDEO]

Black Panther weekend continues on. Michael B. Jordan aka Killmonger recently went Sneaker Shopping with Complex.

The Newark, NJ native and Complex’s Joe La Puma hit Stadium Goods in NYC to discuss all things kicks and more. Jordan revealed he’s a big time Timberland fan, because it reminds him of home, and bigged up sneaker culture and the entrepreneurs it’s created.

“It’s turned into its own little business, ya know what I’m saying?,” said Jordan. “You got a lot of young kids are out here collecting and reselling and what not, becoming their own entrepreneurs, and I think that’s dope. Using the Internet, social media. Even, like, cleaning kicks. Restoring them. It’s a whole new avenue of business out there that this generation’s been kind of getting up on and I think it’s dope.”

Photo: Courtesy of Complex