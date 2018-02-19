Benzino Got Smacked By His Baby Mama, She Got Arrested

It seems like Benzino can’t avoid the drama. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and ex-The Source magazine exec allegedly got smacked by his baby mama.

But the kicker here is that said baby mama, fellow reality star Althea Eaton, put hands on Zino in front of the cops, and she was promptly arrested.

Reports TMZ:

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Benzino’s baby mama, Althea Eaton, went upside his head during an argument Sunday night … according to cops who witnessed it, and quickly arrested Althea.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … LAPD was called to Althea’s home in the San Fernando Valley to check out a domestic dispute. We’re told Althea wanted Benzino to get out, and he wasn’t cooperating.

Responding officers tried to calm things down, but ‘LHHA’s’ first couple of trouble didn’t disappoint — we’re told Althea whacked Benzino in the head right in front of the cops. She was arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery.

Her bail was set at $20k, and we’re told she bonded out early Monday morning.

So does Benzino have to pay her bond or nah?

Let’s keep our hands to ourselves, folks. The struggle is real.

—

Photo: Getty