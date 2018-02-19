Head Game Horrible: Blac Chyna Sex Tape Leaks, Black Twitter Reactions Are Way Better

Blac Chyna couldn’t even let Black Panther cook for the entire weekend. A sex tape of the reality star has leaked, and the slander due to what many consider a lackluster performance has been phenomenal.

how do we go from Black Panther to Blac Chyna ? pic.twitter.com/YBSMJeeKQ0 — visit appropriateculture.tv (@JulianStephen) February 19, 2018

It’s pretty much confirmed that a woman being scene sloppy toppy in the clip is indeed Blac Chyna. Her skills at the sex act, though, are getting clowned something awful.

Not that we’ve studied the clip (if you must, last page), but we are going to compile the best reactions, for archival purposes.

Oh yeah, Blac Chyna is calling the cops due to the privacy violation and all. But you don’t care, peep the best of the slander belpw and on the following pages.

Blac Chyna: Is my head good baby? Me: pic.twitter.com/IBAearnpgB — lil N'Jadaka (@austin_j64) February 19, 2018

Idk if I’m more mad that blac chyna can’t suck dick or rob let somebody that suck dick like that ruin his life… — OG SPANKY BOCO (@Callmepablo5) February 19, 2018

Watching That Blac Chyna Video Like: pic.twitter.com/5QXrdKlh63 — Young OG (@YBF_Dell) February 19, 2018

That video of Blac Chyna attempting to give that poor young man “head” was just… pic.twitter.com/9uDvrHXNMt — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) February 19, 2018

Me after looking up why Blac Chyna is trending pic.twitter.com/iYVV4QDHe0 — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) February 19, 2018

This is Blac Chyna video pretty much summed up pic.twitter.com/6PXlazzs6l — Romeo 🎮👑 (@PapiChuIo) February 19, 2018

