Epic Hand Rubs: Birdman & Toni Braxton Are Officially Engaged

The long-rumored union between Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Toni Braxton has culminated to an official announcement. During a trailer for the Braxton Family Values television series, the R&B singer shows off a ring that confirms she has officially engaged the Cash Money Records boss.

In the trailer, which was tweeted by the Braxton Family Values Twitter account last Saturday (Feb. 17), opened with Braxton announcing to her family that she had an announcement. Right after, she flashes a hefty diamond ring to the excitement of her sisters. In the same trailer, Tamar Braxton’s crumbling marriage to record executive Vincent Herbert is also central in the drama.

Some in the business believe that Braxton and Birdman have already gotten hitched and were saving the big moment for the popular We TV reality series.

Braxton Family Values returns to the airwaves next month.

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

