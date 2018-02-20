Sneaky Devils: Jordan Brand Sold Air Jordan 3 “Tinker Hatfield” On Snapchat On The Low

All-Star weekend has come and gone, Team LeBron won despite numerous injuries suffered by his squad before the game but no one took more L’s this weekend that Jordan aficionados. Sneakerheads far and wide were trying to get their hands on highly coveted pairs of the Air Jordan 3 and more than likely struck out.

Now this news of Jordan Brand actually selling the Air Jordan 3 “Tinker Hatfield via Snapchat will only rub more salt in those fresh wounds.

If you are one of those people who gave up on Snapchat after it’s redesign you missed a golden opportunity.

Now how did Jordan Brand pull this off? During NBA All-Star Weekend at specific Jordan Brand events, utilizing Snapchat’s camera those who attended were able to scan a code that instantly brought up the sneaker via its integration with Shopify. The shoes were then delivered to those attendees the same day via a new logistics start-up company called Darkhorse.

The same day? Bruh!

Now don’t fret, you still will have a chance to land a pair of the “Tinker Hatfield” aka Justin Timberlake 3’s when they officially drop March 24th via Nike’s SNKRS app. That could be another struggle though we are giving you fair warning now, so beware.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand