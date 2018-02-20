Home > News

Young Dolph Dodges Gun Charge, His Homies Not So Much

The Memphis rapper was the only one of four passengers in a Sunday traffic stop to not get charged.

Written By Lance Strong

Young Dolph apparently has a target on his ass, literally and otherwise, and a Sunday traffic stop could have gone in a whole different direction. The Memphis rapper and three other passengers were stopped in Hollywood, presumably in town for the 2018 NBA All-Star festivities, and Dolph was the only one of the four to go free.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us Dolph was the only one out of 4 guys to be released during a Sunday traffic stop. We’re told the 3 guys he was rolling with were all arrested for possession of a firearm. Dolph was not strapped and, therefore, got off scot-free.

We’re told Dolph was a passenger in the vehicle, and was released on the spot while his pals got hauled off to jail. Hopefully he grabbed the keys.

The outlet adds the stop happened near where Dolph was shot last year. Maybe Young Dolph just needs to lay low for a while.

