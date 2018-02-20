‘Black Panther’ Crushes Records At The Box Office

Opening weekend for Marvel’s Black Panther has come and gone and after all has been said, done, and counted, it’s only right that for Black History Month the movie made history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler’s new classic is estimated to be grossing a cool $404 million worldwide with $201.8 mil coming domestically for the three-day President’s Day weekend. After only three days a movie with a $200 million dollar budget is already in the black. Gotta love it.

If you count Thursday night’s preview screenings of the film then the 4-day total rises to an equally impressive $235 million. But that’s not all, the highly anticipated Marvel film also ranks in the top 4 domestic openings of all-time trailing only Jurassic World ($234.1 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($241.6 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($288.1 million). This with an all African-American cast by the way. Well, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis also played big roles in the film thanks to Hollywood Affirmative Action (we kid we kid).

But remember that these are all estimates so far and being that the numbers aren’t all in, Black Panther could find himself closer to the top of the mountain should he be able to eclipse The Last Jedi with a few more M’s.

For the culture let’s hope it does and continue to show out and support projects like this to ensure that the powers that be continue to invest in our visions and art. Until we become the powers that be, too.

Photo: Marvel Studios