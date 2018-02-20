Air Jordan 1 “Bred Toe” Will Be See A Massive Release

Resellers might have to take an L on the next highly anticipated Jordan release as it’s being said that the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred Toe’s will in fact be a mega GR. In other words it’s going to be a massive general release and will more than likely be available to any and everyone who wants a pair.

Sneaker News is reporting that basically every Foot Locker in the known world will be carrying the classic Jordan silhouette along with mom and pop spots and other neighborhood sneaker boutiques. Why Jordan Brand didn’t do this with the ‘Free Throw Line’ III’s or even the Justin Timberlake III’s is beyond us, but hey, something is something, right?

Check out pics of the sneakers below and let us know if you’ll be copping them come February 24.

—

Photos: Jordan Brand