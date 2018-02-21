Home > News

Travis Scott Says His Baby With Kylie Jenner Is “Beautiful”

Travis Scott is a proud papa

Written By O

A few weeks ago the Kardashian clan added another member to their franchise when Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl fathered by H-Town rapper, Travis Scott.

Since the birth of the baby Scott’s been mum about being a new father but when caught by TMZ cameras outside of Poppy on Saturday night (Feb. 17), the “Goosebumps” rapper finally broke his silence when asked how his baby, Stormi Webster, is doing.

“She’s beautiful.”

Short and to the point. While he seems to be happy about being a daddy many are wondering why there’s been a lack of pics of daddy’s little girl posts on both his and Kylie Jenner’s social media pages. Could it be that they want to keep their daughter out of the spotlight or are they just holding out for a big payday from some tabloid magazine for the exclusive pics. More than likely it’s the latter.

