Still Angry: Jessica Jones Is Still Delivering Fades In Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Jessica Jones is a hard-drinking woman who is still reluctant to be an actual superhero. This is the gist of the latest trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which is finally returning for its second season.

As for the new season, Jones is still running Alias Investigations but her old foe Kilgrave has returned while she deals with anger management classes and city knowing she’s super-powered.

Also, there’s gotta be at least a Luke Cage cameo, right?

Marvel’s Jessica Jones will stream on Netflix on March 8.

See photo stills from the new season below and on the flip. The trailer, too.

—

Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »