For Wakanda!: Sterling K. Brown To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In March

A testament to the greatness of Sterling K. Brown‘s acting is how much of an impact he had on Black Panther despite relatively minimal screen time. You don’t have to be a Wakanda fan to know this so it comes as no surprise that the renowned actor is set to host Saturday Night Live in March.

Brown will be hosting SNL on March 10, while James Bay will be the musical guest. Just this year alone Brown has won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (This Is Us) and a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Television Series, Drama and last year he made history as the first Black man to win an Emmy as a lead actor.

The week prior, March 3, is when SNL kicks off its new season with Charles Barkley hosting and Atlanta rap trio the Migos serving as the musical guests.

Expect ratings from the cultural demographic for both aforementioned nights to see an uptick for obvious reasons.

Photo: Getty