Will Smith Celebrates 10 Million IG Followers With Epic Recap [VIDEO]

Will Smith is a master showman on and off screen. He recently hit the 10 milli mark on IG and took a look back in a hilarious montage.

Known for for keeping his personal life private, Big Willy confirmed on a December 2017 appearance on Ellen that he would finally be joining Instagram. Naturally she took the time to give him some personal pointers including a spot on Fresh Price Of Bel-Air TBT.

Since then he has taken to the social media app like a fish to water. 72 posts later the I Am Leged star hit 10 million followers. He commemorated the milestone with a pretty epic video that took a look back at all his best IG moments thus far.

The sped-up clip highlights his infamous nipple slip to Justin Timberlake, the time he colored his hair in tribute to his son Jaden and multiple celebrations from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

You watch Smith’s thank you video in full below.

Photo: WENN.com