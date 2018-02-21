MmmBaku: Winston Duke’s Black Panther M’Baku Character Has Folks Thirsting Heavy

Winston Duke was a pleasant surprise in the Black Panther film as the menacing M’Baku, also known in Marvel Comics as the warrior Man-Ape. At an imposing 6-foot-4, Duke’s massive frame turned the head of many who took in the Marvel blockbuster and the lust on Twitter has been heavy ever since.

Duke, 31, was one of the several standout cast members of an already star-packed cast that featured Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Sterling K. Brown, and more. However, Duke’s M’Baku stood out as the leader of the mountainous and fierce M’Baku tribe and a shirtless fight between him and T’Challa as he challenged for the throne started a bulk of the interest.

Further, M’Baku sort of helped save the day in Black Panther after the king’s court hatched a plot to overthrow Erik Killmonger, and his barking Jabari warriors hatched one of Marvel’s high-powered battle scenes that had fans on the edge of their seat.

The Twitter reactions to Duke’s beefcake image in the film have been hilarious, and we’ve collected some of the best below, and on the following pages.

Ladies want a M'Baku sized man until they realize we eat up everything in the house — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) February 21, 2018

Saw someone refer to M’Baku as mountain daddy and now I can’t stop thinking about it — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 21, 2018

Me sneaking up the Jabari mountain to Mbaku’s room pic.twitter.com/sqNbzTUbDD — 🧝🏽‍♂️🇯🇲 (@dxniro) February 20, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »