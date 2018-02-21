Talib Kweli Cancels Show After Venue Booked Band Reportedly Linked To Racism

Talib Kweli has never been shy about voicing his love for the people and standing on the right side of justice. The Brooklyn veteran MC took his hard stances usually reserved for Twitter trolls and canceled a performance after learning the venue booked a reportedly racist metal band.

Kweli was scheduled to perform at Kansas City, Missouri’s Riot Room today (Feb. 21) as part of his tour. After learning that Norweigan Black Metal band Taake were booked at the venue, Kweli decided to back out of the show. The band has vehemently denied they are anti-Muslim and racist, despite evidence that suggests otherwise.

When a fan on Twitter attempted to check him on backing out of the show, Kweli responded with the passion he’s become known for online.

“If you allow a nazi band to grace your stage you support Nazis. You must work for the Riot Room. F*ck you,” Kweli wrote. He spent much of Tuesday (Feb. 20) roasting the Twitter user in question who tried to get Kweli to relax his stance and just play the show while defending the right to art. You can guess how that went over.

Pitchfork published a statement from Kweli addressing why he decided to dead the show.

From Pitchfork:

My position is that the venue should not want to host that band whether the band cancelled or not, and should issue an apology for even booking the band. The response I received was that the venue did not want to choose sides between a band that sympathizes with racism and bigotry and me. I think it’s time to choose a side. I find it appalling that the Riot Room refuses to apologize for booking this band. I wouldn’t feel safe bringing my team, family and fans into a venue that is sympathetic to white nationalism, so I’ve cancelled the show. It’s a shame because I was really looking forward to performing in Kansas City.

The outlet adds that upcoming sets in New York and Chicago have also been canceled as a result of Taake being booked to perform there.

If you allow a nazi band to grace your stage you support Nazis. You must work for the Riot Room. Fuck you. @thatoastedone https://t.co/h06NT2xBmi — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 20, 2018

Nobody here has shamed you for being white. You lying racist nazi loving bitch. @thatoastedone https://t.co/sgqF1LhdIz — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 21, 2018

You are upset white boy. You call yourself a martyr, cause you got slayed by Talib…..on Twitter. Delete your account pic.twitter.com/f4B4D49HeF — Annoying Alt (@AnnoyingAlt) February 21, 2018

Photo: WENN.com