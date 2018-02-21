BRUHNews: Young Thug Changes His Name To “SEX”

Nicknames and double personas are a common theme in Hip-Hop. Young Thug however is taking it to the next level.
Thugger took to Twitter to make his strangest announcement thus far as he demanded that he be called “SEX”. “I’m changing my name to SEX….For now on call me SEX!!!”
This is not the first time the “Best Friend” rapper has pulled a name change. In 2016 he declared that he was switching his recording name to Jeffery in preparation for his No, My Name Is Jeffery mixtape.
No word on what this all leads to but let’s hope that if there is a project connected to the new moniker that the artwork will be tasteful.
Via Complex
Photo: WENN.com
comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED