BRUHNews: Young Thug Changes His Name To “SEX”

Nicknames and double personas are a common theme in Hip-Hop. Young Thug however is taking it to the next level.

Thugger took to Twitter to make his strangest announcement thus far as he demanded that he be called “SEX”. “I’m changing my name to SEX….For now on call me SEX!!!”

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

This is not the first time the “Best Friend” rapper has pulled a name change. In 2016 he declared that he was switching his recording name to Jeffery in preparation for his No, My Name Is Jeffery mixtape.

No word on what this all leads to but let’s hope that if there is a project connected to the new moniker that the artwork will be tasteful.

