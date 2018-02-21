Lupita Nyong’o Shows Love Chadwick Boseman By Recreating His ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

Black Panther is the talk of the town, hell the world right now and deservingly so. Marvel’s latest superhero masterpiece featuring its first black superhero is kicking ass at box offices locally and across the globe and exceeding all expectations. The cast, of course, is on cloud nine as they are being showered with praise for their stellar performances in the film.

They are also taking time to acknowledge each other on social media as well. Lupita Nyong’o who plays T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman)love interest Nakia in the film, took to the gram to show love to her on-screen king by recreating his rockstaresque ‘Rolling Stone‘ cover.

Gotta love the camaraderie this cast shares with each other.

The caption for the post read as if she was reading lines from right out of the movie.The admiration and love this cast has for one another show why the film flowed so flawlessly cause the chemistry on and off the screen between the two is there at all times. Here is what Lupita had to say to the young king:

“Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T’Challa. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretense, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your grueling workout regimen. And I will never get enough of the way you say the word “because.” We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstonecover. From someone who loves you.”

That’s real!

Now, this isn’t the first time Lupita has used her Instagram account to recreate one of her castmates cover shoots. She also showed the same the love to Michael B. Jordan aka Killmonger as well in a similar #covercosplay moment where she was also wishing him a happy birthday.

That was also before the flirting that took place on Twitter that has the internet hoping that Jordan is possible “Killmongering” (word to Bossip) Nyong’o’s “chocolate cakes”. We are loving every minute of this love fest going on between the cast. Since it’s release Black Panther has brought in around $242 million domestically, $169 million internationally giving it a worldwide box office of $412 million. It’s also currently listed on Rotten Tomatoes as the #1 movie on its list of top 100 movies of all time.

Let’s get this movie to a billion for the culture, so go see it again in every format its available in and of course WAKANDA FOREVER!

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM