Ja Rule Protests For Better NYC Public Housing [VIDEO]

Ja Rule has joined the recent wave of rapper philanthropy. Earlier this week he spoke against the poor conditions of government controlled apartment buildings in the Big Apple.

Ja took to the streets in voicing the displeasure of how dreadful some of the public housing is maintained. He joined a large crowd of New York City residents at City Hall to bring attention to the thousands of locals who went without hot water or heat this winter.

“They should all be ashamed of themselves. These are Americans, New Yorkers” he vented. The Murder Inc. Records star explained he took this issue to heart as his family too grew up in public housing. “I’m really upset at the fact that we’re all here right now, talking about heat. It’s a human right to have heat in your building that you live in.”

Even though the respective landlords are responsible for addressing repairs many still hold New York City Housing Authority culpable as NYCHA could be doing more to make sure the buildings are being properly serviced.

It seems Rule is ready to ride as he asked residents to hold onto their money until their concerns are addressed. “Let’s shut this city down. We ain’t paying no more rent until this situation is dealt with. No heat, no hot water? No money, no rent” he shouted.

You can view video of the demonstration below.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com