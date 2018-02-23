Sony Introduces My PlayStation, A New Social Destination For PS4 Owners On The Web

Today the good folks at Sony announced My Playstation, a new social platform for PS4 owners that will allow them to access key features while away from their PS4 console.

Still can’t change your PSN handle though.

The new social platform is up and running and is accessible via the web and fully compatible with PC, Mac, mobile phones, and tablets. Once logged in with your PSN profile you can stay in contact with your friends, access and engage with key PlayStation Network features. Other things you can do on My PlayStation on the web include:

Send messages

Edit your profile

Find friends

View your trophies as well as friends

Manage and view friend requests.

Now if you currently utilize the PlayStation App you can also do a lot of these things but there is nothing wrong with having plenty of options. My PlayStation works fluidly with most current browsers running on Windows 10, MacOS 10, iOS 10 or above, Android 5 or above. Sony promises to continually enhance and add features to the new platform and improve the experience as time goes along. So go ahead give it whirl lets us know if you are feeling the new experience. Keep your fingers crossed for that ability to change your PSN handle though.

Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Images via Getty Images