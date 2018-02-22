Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Pens A Moving Letter To Fans of The Film

Marvel’s Black Panther has been the talk of the town for the past, well, since it was announced. Naturally the highly anticipated films crushed all kinds of box office records and in a show of gratitudes to fans who helped make history, the director of the critically acclaimed film penned a letter to any and everyone who rode hard with the classic movie.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film. But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears.”

The culture responded so overwhelmingly positive to the film that a sequel is all but guaranteed and with the numbers that the first installment put up, don’t be surprised if part two comes sooner rather than later.

Check out the heartfelt scribe below.