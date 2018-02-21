Over time Nipsey Hussle has become a rare breed of rapper. One who’s been well known in the game for years but only recently dropped his debut album, Victory Lap. A certified rap veteran rookie if you will.

Either way Nipsey is now officially in the game and today the LA rapper checked into the Breakfast Club to chop it up with the morning trio about meeting Jay-Z back in the day, where Cardi B stands with him, and that comment he made that infuriated fans and the LGBT community.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Nipsey Hussle on The Breakfast Club.

1. Colors

Nipsey Hussle’s status and familiarity in LA allows him to rock red and get flamed up even though he’s a well known Crip.

