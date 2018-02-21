Jim Jones, Miss Info & Stretch Armstrong Talk NYC Life [VIDEO]

So you think you’re a true-blue New Yorker, huh? What’s your fondest memory of living in the city that never sleeps? What’s the best pizza spot? What’s your favorite hood? Absolut wants to know such answers and have put together a NYC-centric mini-documentary about New York City in which some of your favorite artists and just everyday people talk about their perception of the Big Apple and why it differs from every other city in the world.

Featuring the likes of Jim Jones, Miss Info, and Stretch Armstrong, The Absolut Truth is a composition of 8 New Yorkers giving their take on everything from who has the absolute best pizza in New York to which New York establishment they’d bring back from the dead.

This will all culminate with the one day opening of an iconic NYC venue for a one-night only event this Spring courtesy of Absolut. Could it be Studio 54? The Tunnel? The Palladium? Who knows but best believe it’s going to be L-I-T.

Check out some of the videos below and let us know which spot you think will be re-opened for a one night stand come this Spring.

