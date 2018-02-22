Snoop Dogg ft. Kokane “Doggytails,” Hopsin “Tell ‘Em Who You Got It From” & More | Daily Visuals 2.21.18

As long as you feel young at heart you can live forever.

Okay maybe not but Snoop Dogg sure is trying to prove that theory right with his clip to the Kokane assisted clip to “Doggytails” where the OG Doggfather burns on some chronic, hits up the club and balls on the court. Snoop must sip on syrup made out of Aleve or something.

Hopsin meanwhile gets rubbed down by two attractive young ladies before making his way off into the night for his black-and-white clip to “Tell ‘Em Who You Got It From.” Homebody fools never get this lucky.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Emilio Rojas, Skooly, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. KOKANE – “DOGGYTAILS”

HOPSIN – “TELL ‘EM WHO YOU GOT IT FROM”

EMILIO ROJAS – “WALK THROUGH FIRE”

SKOOLY – “WHITE BALENCIAGA”

RICH BRIAN A.K.A. RICH CHIGGA – “COLD”

RSXGLD – “ERR’BODY KNOW THAT”