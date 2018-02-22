Michael B. Jordan & A$AP Ferg Appear On Tonight’s Complex X Fuse Finale

Michael B. Jordan are in for a treat tonight. The buff actor and A$AP Ferg are set to appear on the set of Complex x Fuse‘s finale episode, with the pair running down what they have going on behind the scenes and more. It’s still a Black Panther kind of vibe around these parts and for those who couldn’t get enough of the film’s co-star,are in for a treat tonight. The buff actor andare set to appear on the set of Complex x Fuse‘s finale episode, with the pair running down what they have going on behind the scenes and more.

Jordan will be running down his role as the villainous but complicated Erik Killmonger and taking in some “Wings of Death” with Sean Evans and then holds court with Complex News’ Natasha Martinez for more on Black Panther.

Fergie Is The Name will be in the building to debut his new documentary, Forever Ferg, to the masses, of course repping the A$AP Mob per usual.

We’ve already taken a quick peek at Jordan going sneaker shopping with the Complex crew, and tonight’s show will give fans a little more to chew on.

The finale of Complex x Fuse airs tonight Wednesday, February 21st at 11pm ET / PT on Fuse.

—

Photo: Complex