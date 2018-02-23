Tiffany Haddish Will Host The 2018 MTV Movie Awards

This will be worth watching. Tiffany Haddish announced on Instagram that she will be the host for the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.

“So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun,” the actress and comedienne wrote in the caption for the Instagram video announcement.

In other Tiffany Haddish news, the buzzing actress is partnering up with Netflix for her latest venture for the Tuca & Bertie animated series.

The Girls Trip star will be lending her voice to the character of Tuca and also serves as the executive producer of the show. The series will premiere with 10 episodes in its inaugural season and the team behind Bojack Horseman is the same team helping to produce this series. Featuring two 30-year old bird-women, Tuca & Bertie should continue to build up Netflix’s impressive portfolio.

Haddish is also set to be featured alongside Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G which premieres April 3 on TBS. She will also be starring alongside Kevin Hart in Night School which is marked for a September release.

—

Photo: Getty