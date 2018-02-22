Lala Kent Says 2Pac Took Over Her Body When He Died

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent recently sat down with Jenny McCarthy for an interview on SiriusXM and revealed the source of her so-called “hood” persona. When McCarthy asked where Kent’s aura and attitude hail from, she said that the spirit of the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur has taken over her body.

Sitting down with The Jenny McCarthy Show, the host asked Kent’s social media personal which McCarthy called “sexy” and “funny” but took a slightly problematic left turn when she framed the antics as “hood.

Kent, 27, was too eager to answer, sharing, “I don’t know where that comes from, I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body.”

The reality television star didn’t let up, going so far as to say she has “Thug Life” tatted on her ankle and called it a “prison stamp.”

Yeah.

It could all be jokes or whatever, but the fact Kent is emulating what she must have picked up from Black Twitter and not her hometown of Utah appears as if she’s doing a version of Internet Blackface and there’s nothing “hood” or good about that. We guess everyone wants to be 2Pac these days.

If you must, the interview can be heard in full below.

—

Photo: Getty