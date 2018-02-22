Home > News

Weirdo Rapper Tekashi69 Caught LAX Fade For Disrespecting Women?

Shocking, isn't it? Trust us, this is sarcasm.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 51 mins ago
Tekashi69 and his crew were caught on video catching a mighty fade on Wednesday at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California. The Brooklyn rapper born Daniel Hernandez got his sides tapered tightly after he was accused of allegedly disrespecting a group of women.

TMZ exclusively reports:

TMZ broke the story, Tekashi — also known as 6ix9ine — and his posse literally stopped traffic as the fight spilled out into the street at the busy airport.

One of the guys who attacked 6ix9ine — Acie High (in the red jersey) — tells us 6ix9ine has a long history of verbal abuse toward women and Acie is very clear … he hated the guy for it.

Acie — who’s in a rap group out of Texas called Aqualeo — says he and his partner, Priceless, were dropping some girls off at LAX when Tekashi’s crew started hitting on the chicks. Acie says he and Priceless told the guys to stop, they wouldn’t, so things exploded.

Pretty sure Brooklyn just disowned Tekashi69 for making them look bad. Should have done that when a video of him and others doing the foul with an underage girl but we’re sleep.

