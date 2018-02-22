Atlanta Airport Offers Flights To Wakanda, Black Twitter Packing Their Bags [PHOTOS]

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is known as the busiest airport in the world, and if the fictional realm of Wakanda was a reality it would become even busier. The airport’s Twitter account tweeted a mysterious photo of a flight heading to the African nation featured heavily in Marvel’s Black Panther film, and Black Twitter is loving it.

The photo was simple enough, which featured a fictional flight number and 7:30 PM departure from gate T3 to Wakanda. The caption read, “The bags are packed” with the hashtag “#WakandaForever: at the end.

Since Monday evening, the tweet has been retweeted and liked several thousand times, along with plenty of responses. We’ve collected our favorites below and on the following pages.

Am on board… See you in. #Wakanda … feels Good to be finally going Home… #warriorwomen — Stan 🐦 (@Riddlewhy) February 22, 2018

Sorghum, millet, rice, maize, peanuts, potatoes, beans, yams and okra. Grilled meat is common, particularly mutton, goat, beef and fish. Enjoy your flight and meal ✈️ — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

We've gotta have some music on the in-flight entertainment too. Now streaming: Killmonger Me Softly, T'Challa Back Girl, M'Baku That Thang Up, Straight Outta Wakanda, N'Jadaka Said Knock You Out. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »