Atlanta Airport Offers Flights To Wakanda, Black Twitter Packing Their Bags [PHOTOS]

If only the homeland of King T'Challa AKA The Black Panther was a real destination.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 2 hours ago
Passengers with rolling luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is known as the busiest airport in the world, and if the fictional realm of Wakanda was a reality it would become even busier. The airport’s Twitter account tweeted a mysterious photo of a flight heading to the African nation featured heavily in Marvel’s Black Panther film, and Black Twitter is loving it.

The photo was simple enough, which featured a fictional flight number and 7:30 PM departure from gate T3 to Wakanda. The caption read, “The bags are packed” with the hashtag “#WakandaForever: at the end.

Since Monday evening, the tweet has been retweeted and liked several thousand times, along with plenty of responses. We’ve collected our favorites below and on the following pages.

Photo: Getty

atlanta , Black Panther , Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

