Serial Victim Sean Kingston Ordered To Pay Over $300K in Jewelry Lawsuit

Sean Kingston thing for jewelry, and not paying for it, is going to cost him. A judge has ordered the “Beautiful Girls” singer to pay over $300,000 in a lawsuit over an unpaid jewelry bill.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s been ordered to pay $301,500 to NYC jeweler Aqua Master who sued him over 9 pieces of jewelry but was never paid. The items included 2 diamond necklaces, a few gold chains, a ring and 2 watches.

Making matters worse, Aqua says Sean flaunted the pieces on his IG.

TMZ broke the story … Aqua sued Sean back in 2016, but the rapper never responded to the lawsuit, so the judge issued a default judgment. Aqua says Sean made a halfhearted attempt to pay … sending 2 checks. But they later bounced.

Who’s man is this?

Photo: WENN.com