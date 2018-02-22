Home > News

Lupita Nyong’o Will Star In Trevor Noah Biopic Born A Crime

More Black excellence is coming to the big screen.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 1 hour ago
Credit: Apega/WENN.com

The Black film renaissance continues. Lupita Nyong’o has been confirmed to play Trevor Noah’s mother in his upcoming biopic.

Based on the host’s book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, the film will follow Noah’s unlikely path from growing up in Apartheid to becoming the host of The Daily Show. The title reflects the fact that he was born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother during a time where such a relationship was deemed a crime.

Released in 2016 the memoir detailed how his mother would keep him indoors most of his youth as the government could lawfully take him away at any given moment. Post Apartheid rule finds the family struggling to fit in via very humorous yet jarring situations.

The Academy Award winning actress will play Noah’s mother Patricia who was shot in the head by his stepfather in 2009 but survived. Nyong’o is currently starring in the smash hit Black Pantther as Nikia. Noah will be producing the project through his Ark Angel Productions.

Photo: WENN.com

