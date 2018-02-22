Jemele Hill Stands By Tweet Calling President Cheeto Chump A White Supremacist

Jemele Hill has already shown and proved she’s about that action, as evidenced by her Twitter account shutting down trolls in the wake of clapping at President Donald Trump. The latest addition to The Undefeated‘s stellar staff was a guest on The View where co-host tried to get Hill to change her tune in calling Comrade Cheeto a white supremacist.

On Sept. 11 of last year, Hill tweeted, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” which got Trump stans deep in their feelings. During Hill’s chat with The View‘s panel, co-host Meghan McCain attempted to come for Hill and asked if she stood by what she said about the president. Without blinking an eye, Hill made certain to stand by her comments and offered some clarity to boot.

“I still stand by what I said,” Hill said, attempting to nicely fire back at McCain’s inquiry. “I don’t think that his supporters are white supremacists. What I would say, though, is that they have the privilege, the benefit of privilege, to be able to distance and disassociate themselves from certain issues. Me as a woman of color, I feel vulnerable to certain behaviors, certain policies, certain things that he’s said and done.”

McCain didn’t seem exactly satisfied with the answer, trying to pin Hill into a corner of apologizing for something she didn’t need to. In the end, Hill masterfully answered with class and essentially hand-walked McCain through the reasons she tweeted what she did.

Watch the interview with Jemele Hill on The View below.

—

Photo: Getty