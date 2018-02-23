Birdman Guarantees Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Will Be Released This Year [VIDEO]

Amidst years of legal battle Birdman and Lil Wayne might ride again musically. Baby is saying Weezy’s long delayed project will come out in 2018.

In a recent interview with Rap-Up the self-proclaimed 5 Star G spoke confidently on Carter V. “I’m guaranteeing you are getting it this year.” When asked about the specific timing the project he put it on Wayne saying “that’s on TuneChi, whatever he wants to do.”

Williams also revealed he has heard a couple of tracks and continued to praise him. “I’ve heard a few but I think he is the best ever to me. Understand me? A lot of success comes from his umbrella. Him just being him I think it’s going to be the biggest album of 2018.”

The two have been at odds since his “son” filed a lawsuit against Cash Money Records stating the label owed him millions and refused to release V. Last year Wayne filed an addendum which included parent company Universal Music Group as second guilty party.

While the two have not been seen out publicly together Stunna insists their relationship is fine behind the scenes. You can view the interview clip below.

Photo: Beats 1