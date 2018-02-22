Land Rover’s Explore Smartphone Promises To Be The World’s Toughest Smartphone

Today (Feb. 22), Land Rover and Bullitt unveiled what could possibly be the worlds toughest smartphone in the Land Rover Explore Outdoor phone. The phone promises to be able to withstand the harshest of elements, survive whatever it’s put through, 2 days of battery life and a bevy of other amazing features.

It also compliments your Land Rover vehicle if you happen to own one those as well with its car-like grille inspired by the Land Rovers design.

The new phone when it becomes available will cost $800 US, it will also be available in two packs the Adventure Pack and Bike Pack. The Adventure Pack promises to reinforce the phone’s endurance by doubling the life of the phone with an additional 3600 mAh of battery power on top of its 2 days of typical use. The Adventure Pack also includes add-ons such as a GPS antenna, signal booster, resistance to dust and dirt and a top of the line topographic mapping with Skyline augmented reality thanks to ViewRanger.

The Bike Pack features a Bike Mount and case for both stem and handlebar and tilt to adjust viewing angle or change device orientation while riding.

Other notable features include a 5-inch full HD display that is optimized for sunlight legibility. The touchscreen also promises to be fully functional in cold temperatures, with wet fingers, and if your wearing gloves.

Well damn, hey Apple and Samsung why can’t your phones be this durable?

Here is what Bullitt Group CEO, Peter Stephens had to say about their latest collaboration with Land Rover:

“Building on our leadership in the rugged mobile market, we see the growing customer dissatisfaction with the fragility of their mobile phone and the poor battery life, in particular, preventing them from using their mobile for key parts of their day to day life. The Land Rover Explore embodies everything we know to create a device perfectly suited to any outdoor activity, whilst retaining a sleek design.”

Here is a complete breakdown of the Land Rover Explore Outdoor phone:

Key Specifications

• Huge battery (4000mAh) plus add-on Battery Packs

• IP68 Splash, Water, and Dust resistance

• Drop-proof to 1.8 meters with factory fitted screen protector

• Premium grade, detailed off-road topographical mapping options from ViewRanger with Augmented Reality Skyline feature

o In-box premium off-road mapping voucher, giving a choice of country-wide or custom region topographical maps in many markets.

• Customisable Outdoor Dashboard to access the most important weather information, sensor data, and on-device tools for your activity: eg weather, wind, tides, compass, SOS light, etc

• Android™ ‘Nougat’, with scheduled upgrade to ‘Oreo’

• 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable via microSD™

• Deca-core 2.6GHz 64 bit MTK Helio X27 chipset with Dual SIM functionality

• 16 MP Rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4 x digital zoom

• Bright 5 inch FHD display, Corning ® Gorilla® Glass 5 protected, optimized for outdoor use

o Touchscreen can be controlled with gloves on or with wet fingers

o Night red filter mode reduces screen glare, preserving natural vision in low light and at night

• LTE Cat 6

• Curated apps and content catalog relevant to outdoor pursuits

Adventure Pack Specification

• 3600mAh additional battery

• 25 x 25mm Ceramic Patch GPS Antenna

• TPU Protective case

• Stainless Steel Carabiner with canvas strap

• IP68 and 1.8 meter drop tested

Bike Pack Specification

• Bike Mount and case for both stem and handlebar

• Tilt to adjust viewing angle or change device orientation

Battery Pack Specification

• Ultimate Battery Performance, additional 4370 mAh of battery capacity

• IP68 and 1.8 metre drop tested

This phone sounds legit but it’s clearly catered to a specific customer. If you are an adventure buff this seems to be the perfect phone for you.

—

Photo: Land Rover/Bullitt