Remy Ma’s Little Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up A Car With 3 Women Inside

Looks like Remy Ma’s little sister might look up to big sis a bit too much.

According to the News & Observer, Remy Ma’s little sister, Remeesha Alesia Blount, was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly shooting into a car with three women and wounding one in the process in the parking lot of the End Zone sports bar.

The 27-year-old woman was apprehended by authorities at her North Carolina apartment complex on Monday (Feb. 19) and is currently being held without bail due to suspicions that Blount would jump bail and pose further danger to her community.

This isn’t Blount’s first run-in with the law as she has a record marred with other criminal charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The swiss cheesing of the car in question happened on Friday night (Feb. 15) and though the unnamed shooting victim has been listed in fair condition at Raleigh’s WakeMed Hospital, authorities still aren’t clear as to what led to the altercation.

No word on how the Love & Hip Hop fan favorite star is digesting the news but we can’t imagine it’s an easy pill to swallow.

Blount’s next court date has been set for March 3.

—

Photo: City-County Bureau of Identification