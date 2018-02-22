Kendrick Lamar Tore It Down At The BRIT Awards [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar‘s case for greatest rapper in the game strengthens with every project releases and every performance he knocks out.

After lighting up the 2018 Grammy‘s with an electric execution of “XXX,” “DNA,” and “King’s Dead,” the Compton rapper took his show across the pond to continue his tear at the 2018 BRIT Awards. Taking the stage to perform DAMN. banger “FEEL,” and his Rich The Kid collabo, “New Freezer,” Kung Fu Kenny kicks game like a true MC assassin.

Check out the video below and peep K. Dot do his thing while an expensive big boy toy gets destroyed just for the heck of it.

Photo: Getty