Ludacris has done what most rappers want out of their career and went from one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop to one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood. Namely one of it’s biggest franchises, The Fast & The Furious.

Currently the host of MTV’s Fear Factor, Ludacris seems like he’s over his rap career entirely but according to him is actually only taking a break.

Today the ATLien dropped by The Breakfast Club to talk about making the transition from rap to Tinsle Town and spoke about why he didn’t agree with Tyrese calling out The Rock on social media, throwing his hat in the ring for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, and possibly being responsible for Kanye West getting into that near fatal car crash in 2002.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Ludacris on The Breakfast Club.

1. Fast & Furious Spinoff

Ludacris says Tyrese was fronting when he said that he and Ludacris got offered their own Fast & Furious spinoff. He says that they were talking about the possibility of it but never got an official offer from the movie studio.

