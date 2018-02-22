R. Kelly Wakanda Visa Application Denied

R. Kelly like just about everyone loved Black Panther. In his excitement, the R&B crooner with an alleged fetish for teenaged girls tweeted that he was heading to Wakanda, but Black Twitter, on King T’Challa’s behalf, was basically like, “That’s going to be a no from me, dawg.”

Let’s be clear, R. Kelly is not welcome in Wakanda. We’re willing to be the Dora Milaja would issue a fade on site before telling him to return to the plane and get the f*ck outta town.

Considering Black Twitter’s reaction to R’uh’s tweet, we’re not the only ones.

Wakanda forever. With no R. Kelly.

Right when the plane lands pic.twitter.com/INqAzoqeT3 — LaQuinton (@laquinton) February 21, 2018

R.Kelly: See you in Wakanda! Wakandans pic.twitter.com/HtzdsjfHiM — Astead (@AsteadWesley) February 22, 2018

Hello #wakanda ICE, I have some information for you. Yes, he’s at the airport now… pic.twitter.com/F8X7Hx4nVM — Wakanda’s TOP Travel Agent (@kinkyhautecurl) February 22, 2018

No teenage girls exist over there. pic.twitter.com/mkdWL8V1iV — JDegarson (@johndegarson) February 21, 2018

🗣 CHRIS BROWN AND R KELLY ARE NOT WELCOME IN WAKANDA PASS IT ON 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vWJkr2duVg — ✊🏾✨Chaka, Princess of Wakanda✨✊🏾 (@princessology) February 22, 2018

No sir. 🙅🏽‍♀️This is the land of strong GROWN ass women &children. You have no business here. Take that shit to mars or something. #notonmywatch #orcatchthesehands pic.twitter.com/hYZQrr6Fw7 — Wakanda’s TOP Travel Agent (@kinkyhautecurl) February 21, 2018

