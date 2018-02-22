Home > News

R. Kelly Wakanda Visa Application Denied

Posted 4 hours ago
R. Kelly like just about everyone loved Black Panther. In his excitement, the R&B crooner with an alleged fetish for teenaged girls tweeted that he was heading to Wakanda, but Black Twitter, on King T’Challa’s behalf, was basically like, “That’s going to be a no from me, dawg.” 

Let’s be clear, R. Kelly is not welcome in Wakanda. We’re willing to be the Dora Milaja would issue a fade on site before telling him to return to the plane and get the f*ck outta town.

Considering Black Twitter’s reaction to R’uh’s tweet, we’re not the only ones.

Wakanda forever. With no R. Kelly.

