Drake Ditching Jordan Brand For adidas?

Drake just dropped a pair of colorways of the OVO x Air Jordan 8’s that were snatched up in seconds last week. Nevertheless, the rumor is that the 6 God is ditching Jordan Brand and taking his talents to adidas.

Nice Kicks’ creative director Nick DePaula spilled the tea on Twitter.

“Can confirm that Drake and his team are far along in negotiations with Adidas on a comprehensive endorsement deal. More to come…,” he tweeted this afternoon (Feb. 22).

In the sneaker game, that’s not the type of rumor you make up out of thin air. Drizzy has been running with Jordan Brand in an official capacity since late 2013.

Someone get adidas’ Jon Wexler on the horn.

Photo: WENN.com