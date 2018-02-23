Little Victories: Kodak Black Gets 3 Charges From Home Raid Dropped

Kodak Black‘s legal struggles are still very much on the table, but he and his team can celebrate slightly after recent news. Three charges stemming from a January house raid have been dropped, although there are other serious charges still remain.

TMZ reports:

The State of Florida dismissed one charge each — for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect … according to Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen.

The charges all stem from the January raid at the rapper’s Florida home. You’ll recall, police were alerted after he posted an IG Live video … showing several men with guns and drugs. Kodak’s young son also walked into the room. Police say they found 94.9 grams of marijuana.

The outlet adds that Kodak is still facing charges of marijuana possession and possession of ammunition.

—

Photo: Getty