A Ticketmaster Update Has Fans Thinking A Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour Is Coming

It has been long rumored that the Carter’s might join forces for a 2018 tour. A new slot on the world’s most recognized ticketing site has the BeyHive in their feelings.

On February 21 a fan spotted an update to the UK Ticketmaster buying portal. The page featured a new listing for Beyoncé & Jay-Z which signaled to many that a joint tour is on the way.

You guys… Ticketmaster UK just updated with a "Beyonce and Jay Z" page which I know for a fact was not there before. I suspect they're about to announce a joint tour. pic.twitter.com/fBnNXN2jOM — mom. (@nathalielibero) February 21, 2018

Soon the slot was featured on the US Ticketmaster as well.

The speculation comes right after Laura Stylez of HOT 97’s Ebro In The Morning made mention that she heard Jay and Bey concert dates were a real possibility. “This a rumor. I have my sources, okay. So, don’t ask me any questions. And again, it’s a rumor. I heard, that somebody told me that The Carters–Jay Z and Beyoncé–might, this is a might, be announcing a tour very soon.”

Ticketmaster has yet to release any further information but everything points to a Lemonade and 4:44 mash-up of sorts. Previously the mega star couple joined forces for the On The Run tour in 2014.

Via Vibe

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images