Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Damn, Gina! Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin has filed for divorce after 20 plus years of marriage to Duane Martin.

Say it ain’t so.

TMZ reports that Campbell-Martin filed for divorce on Thursday (Feb. 22) in Los Angeles.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” she wrote on Twitter yesterday. “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

Almost immediately, the silver lining for many came into focus—that Martin reunion/revival/reboot must be going down now, right?

After 27 years of being together and 2 amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce. It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family." @DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn “we are family FOREVER” — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) February 22, 2018

