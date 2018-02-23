Illinois Governor Drinks Chocolate Milk To Promote Diversity, Black Twitter Got Bars For Him

Considering the nation is at the tail end of Black History Month, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner engaged in one of the most ham-handed public displays in history as it relates to Black people and other people of color. On Wednesday at a Chicago event to promote workplace diversity. Gov. Rauner actually had a Black man pour him milk and add chocolate syrup to hammer home the concept.

Chicago Tribune writes:

The clunky corporate metaphor was the brainchild of Hyatt Hotels diversity and inclusion executive Tyronne Stoudemire, who appeared alongside Rauner on Wednesday at the downtown Chicago Thompson Center to discuss workplace diversity at a Black History Month event.

Enlisting Rauner as his lanky magician’s assistant, Stoudemire, who is black, poured a glass of milk to represent the white men who lead most organizations (including, um, the state of Illinois).

“This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire said, before squirting a healthy dash of brown syrup that immediately sank to the bottom of the glass.

“When you look at most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization,” Stoudemire continued. “You don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up.”

Rauner then mixed the drink, took a sip, and said, “it’s really, really good” before exclaiming “diversity!” to end the weird moment.

Stoudemire claims he’s been using this white to chocolate milk analogy for years, but someone failed in letting homeboy know that one, it’s kind of corny, and further, there are other ways to celebrate and push for diversity by maybe bring in some women or people of color onstage to talk about their efforts? What in the hell is a glass of chocolate milk signifying aside from being a quick route to empty calories?

Anyway, Black Twitter lined up and took swings at Gov. Rauner, effectively getting him out of here. We’ve collected our fave responses below and on the following pages.

While celebrating Black History Month at the Thompson Center, Hyatt Hotels executive Tyronne Stoudemire asked for Governor Rauner's help while he used a glass of chocolate milk to demonstrate a lesson on corporate diversity. pic.twitter.com/ETFq7dBvQD — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) February 21, 2018

Diversity may be a joke for you to act out for your corporate supporters, but our community is forced to speak, tweet, and research every damn day because this country was built on excluding us from the table. Sit the hell down @GovRauner. https://t.co/o6drCRTz0H — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) February 22, 2018

Wakonda forever? or Wauconda, Illinois? "Gov. Rauner drinks chocolate milk to show commitment to diversity. #Insanium. https://t.co/YTu6xCO0Pd — Clarence Page (@cptime) February 23, 2018

