400 Kilos Of Cocaine Found In Russian Embassy In Argentina [VIDEO]

Narcos continue to innovate their illegal trade business. One recent sting found a drug ring using diplomatic resources to move the work.

Earlier this week 400 kilos of cocaine was seized from the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires. Argentina’s security minister Patricia Bullrich held a press conference confirming the powder was found in the annex of the building.

“A gang of narco-criminals was trying to use the diplomatic courier service of the Russian embassy to ship the drugs to Europe” she detailed.

This operation had been in motion since late last year when the Soviet ambassador notified local police about finding coke inside the consulate. According to Bullrich the sting resulted in the arrests of five suspects; two in Argentina and three in Russia.

The drugs apparently were very pure and had a street value of roughly $62 million on the street. It is believed the cocaine originated from either Colombia or Peru.

