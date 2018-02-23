Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan G-Check’s Fan Who Tried To Clown Him

Regardless of what you do or say about yourself, if you’re going to get hate in the social media age.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan found that out when in a recent interview with Complex he admitted that he not only still lives with his parents (word?) but is a big fan of anime (who isn’t?). In response to this news someone took to Twitter to question if such a man is what women want in their lives.

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents….Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though — Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

While most celebs would’ve just brushed that kind of dirt off their shoulders, Jordan decided to clear up a few things while saying what we all knew: Dragonball Z is the truth.

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL…aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Short and to the point.

That being said, y’all seen how built that man was when he was handing out fades in Wakanda. Y’all don’t want that kind of smoke.

It’s bad for your lungs, kid. Also having some anime in your diet never hurt anybody.

—

